Judy Woods Burchett, age 66, of the Lincoln Park Commnity of Washington County, passed away at 10:40 a.m., Monday, May 25, 2020 at the home of her brother Gary in Nicholasville.She was born on April 27, 1954, in Stanford, Kentucky to the late Oscar Lee and Pauline Hazel Vanhook Woods.She was a member of the Redemption Point Church Of God and a retired school librarian for North Washington Elementary School.Preceding her in death was her husband, Bennie Burchett and a brother, Ralph Wayne Woods.Survivors include her brother, Gary Lee Woods and his wife, Julie, of Nicholasville.Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 29 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Jeremy Thompson, pastor of the Redemption Point Church Of God, officiating.Burial was on Cemetery Hill in Springfield.Serving as pallbearers were J.P. Blandford, Kenny Blandford, Junior Woods, Gary Glenn Woods, Ronnie Hood and Larry Osbourne.Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.