Judy (Woods) Burchett
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Woods Burchett, age 66, of the Lincoln Park Commnity of Washington County, passed away at 10:40 a.m., Monday, May 25, 2020 at the home of her brother Gary in Nicholasville.
She was born on April 27, 1954, in Stanford, Kentucky to the late Oscar Lee and Pauline Hazel Vanhook Woods.
She was a member of the Redemption Point Church Of God and a retired school librarian for North Washington Elementary School.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Bennie Burchett and a brother, Ralph Wayne Woods.
Survivors include her brother, Gary Lee Woods and his wife, Julie, of Nicholasville.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 29 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Jeremy Thompson, pastor of the Redemption Point Church Of God, officiating.
Burial was on Cemetery Hill in Springfield.
Serving as pallbearers were J.P. Blandford, Kenny Blandford, Junior Woods, Gary Glenn Woods, Ronnie Hood and Larry Osbourne.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Springfield Sun from Jun. 3 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved