Judy Lee Colvin Coulter, 75, of Mackville, passed away at 10:11 a.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.

A native of Washington County, she was born on March 4, 1944, to the late Justus Reddick "J.R." and Wilma Doris Butler Colvin.

She was a member of Mackville Baptist Church, a 1963 graduate of Springfield High School and a homemaker.

Preceding her in death was a sister, Doris Colvin Satterly and three brothers, Archie Thomas Colvin, Daniel Ray Colvin and Justus Reddick Colvin Jr.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Coulter; a son, Marty Coulter (Summer) of Mackville; two daughters, Beverly Combs (Forester) of Harrodsburg and Jeannine Prewitt of Springfield; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two step-great grandchildren; a sister, Betty Jo Darland (Jimmy) of Georgetown, Texas and a brother, Michael Colvin Sr. (Connie) of Springfield.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, April 15, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Readnour officiating.

Burial was in the Peter Cemetery at Mackville.

Honorary pallbearers were Lauren Coulter, Gabby Coulter, Peyton Combs, Delaney Combs, Gracie Combs and Jackson Prewitt.

Casket bearers were Jeremy Combs, Bobby Prewitt II, Blake Combs, Justin Coulter, Bobby Prewitt I and Ricky Humphrey.

216 East Main Street

Springfield , KY 40069

(859) 336-3856

