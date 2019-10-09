Judy Robinson Salyers, 71, of Glens Creek Road, Willisburg, passed away at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
A native of Pike County, she was born on May 15, 1948, to the late Kermit and Eula Bowling Robinson.
She was a member of the Willisburg Christian Church, a 1966 graduate of Hellier High School and Prestonsburg Community College. Judy was a retired assistant teacher with the Pike County School System.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Blake Salyers, on Jan. 24, 2017.
Survivors include two daughters, Melinda Wingfield (Brad) of Willisburg and Felisha Addington (Hackie) of Johnson City, Tennessee; her son, Jeremy Blake Salyers of Rogers, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Colby Addington, Hanna Hood (Nathan), Mitchell Addington, Brooke Wingfield and Weston Wingfield; a sister, Linda Hall (McKinley) of Pike County; and a brother, Wayne Robinson (Patty) of Pikeville.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Willisburg Christian Church with Bro. Lance Ladd, the church minister, officiating.
Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.
Serving as pallbearers were Jeremy Salyers, Hackie Addington, Brad Wingfield, Colby Addington, Mitchell Addington, Nathan Hood and Weston Wingfield.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Oct. 9, 2019