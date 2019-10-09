Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy (Robinson) Salyers. View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Willisburg Christian Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Willisburg Christian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Judy Robinson Salyers, 71, of Glens Creek Road, Willisburg, passed away at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

A native of Pike County, she was born on May 15, 1948, to the late Kermit and Eula Bowling Robinson.

She was a member of the Willisburg Christian Church, a 1966 graduate of Hellier High School and Prestonsburg Community College. Judy was a retired assistant teacher with the Pike County School System.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Blake Salyers, on Jan. 24, 2017.

Survivors include two daughters, Melinda Wingfield (Brad) of Willisburg and Felisha Addington (Hackie) of Johnson City, Tennessee; her son, Jeremy Blake Salyers of Rogers, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Colby Addington, Hanna Hood (Nathan), Mitchell Addington, Brooke Wingfield and Weston Wingfield; a sister, Linda Hall (McKinley) of Pike County; and a brother, Wayne Robinson (Patty) of Pikeville.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Willisburg Christian Church with Bro. Lance Ladd, the church minister, officiating.

Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Serving as pallbearers were Jeremy Salyers, Hackie Addington, Brad Wingfield, Colby Addington, Mitchell Addington, Nathan Hood and Weston Wingfield.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Judy Robinson Salyers, 71, of Glens Creek Road, Willisburg, passed away at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.A native of Pike County, she was born on May 15, 1948, to the late Kermit and Eula Bowling Robinson.She was a member of the Willisburg Christian Church, a 1966 graduate of Hellier High School and Prestonsburg Community College. Judy was a retired assistant teacher with the Pike County School System.Preceding her in death was her husband, Blake Salyers, on Jan. 24, 2017.Survivors include two daughters, Melinda Wingfield (Brad) of Willisburg and Felisha Addington (Hackie) of Johnson City, Tennessee; her son, Jeremy Blake Salyers of Rogers, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Colby Addington, Hanna Hood (Nathan), Mitchell Addington, Brooke Wingfield and Weston Wingfield; a sister, Linda Hall (McKinley) of Pike County; and a brother, Wayne Robinson (Patty) of Pikeville.Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Willisburg Christian Church with Bro. Lance Ladd, the church minister, officiating.Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.Serving as pallbearers were Jeremy Salyers, Hackie Addington, Brad Wingfield, Colby Addington, Mitchell Addington, Nathan Hood and Weston Wingfield.Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Published in The Springfield Sun on Oct. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Springfield Sun Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close