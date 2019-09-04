Julius Cain Goatley of Springfield, was stillborn on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

Preceding him in death was his maternal grandmother, Gloria Jean "Jeannie" Browning.

He is survived by his parents, John Robert and Jerrica Browning Goatley; his paternal grandparents, John and Brenda Goatley of Springfield; and his maternal grandfather, Joseph Henry "Joe" Browning of Lebanon; his paternal great grandmother, Dorothy Martin of Junction City; and his maternal great grandmother, Mary Rita Browning of Lebanon; one aunt, Joanna Hinton (Jeremy) of Hodgenville; and two uncles, Michael Goatley (Daily) of Lebanon and Josh Browning (Katie) of Edgewood.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28 on Cemetery Hill in Springfield. Officiating was Rev. Aaron Sherrell, pastor of Springfield Baptist Church.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

