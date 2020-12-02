1/1
Katharine Ann Banks
1962 - 2020
Katharine Ann "Kathy" Banks, age 58, of Springfield, KY passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Whitesburg, KY on May 23, 1962 to the late Jeff and Doris Ann Thomas Banks.
She was a member of the Anchor Of Hope Church and a homemaker.
Preceding her in death was a sister, Brenda Hendren on Dec. 12, 2018.
Survivors include, a daughter, Lacey Banks (Jason "Buck" Garrett) of Gravel Switch; a son, Jesse Coulter of Louisville; three grandchildren, Jercey Reed, Alabama Lawson and Jace Lawson; a sister, Mary Banks of Springfield and two brothers, Dennis Banks of Springfield and Larry Banks of Florida and a special son, Demetris Hamilton of Springfield.
In keeping with her request cremation was chosen.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Springfield Sun from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
