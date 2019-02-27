Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen (Gabhart) Freeman. View Sign

Kathleen Gabhart Freeman, 90, of Ball Street, Springfield, formerly of Harrodsburg, passed away at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

She was born in Louisville May 17, 1928, to the late Joe and Pauline Lester Gabhart.

She was a member of Bruners Chapel Baptist Church and after moving to Springfield she attended the Springfield United Methodist Church. She worked along side her husband on the farm and in 1972 they started an upholstery business, which they operated together for several years.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Burbon Freeman Oct. 1, 1999, a great-grandson, Austin Riley June 29, 2013, and a brother, Kirby Gabhart, Aug. 1, 1995.

Survivors include her son, David Freeman (Peggy Engle) of Harrodsburg; her daughter, Burbona Riley Hood (Charles) of Springfield; five grandchildren, Kim Stinnett and Mark Freeman of Harrodsburg, Mark Riley (Amy), Brandon Riley and Matthew Riley (Katie) all of Springfield; 15 great-grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren and two sisters, Vivian Yeast of Harrodsburg and Wandola Montgomery of Lexington.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 25, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Bailey, pastor of the Springfield United Methodist Church, officiating.

Burial was in the Bruners Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Mark Freeman, Mark Riley, Brandon Riley, Matthew Riley, Johnathon Riley and Levi Henderson.

Contributions may be made to Springfield United Methodist Church.

216 East Main Street

Springfield , KY 40069

(859) 336-3856 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Springfield Sun on Feb. 27, 2019

