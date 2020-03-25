Kathleen Masters Tingle, age 91, of Springfield, passed away at 12:25 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020, at her residence.
A native of Washington County, she was born on Nov. 8, 1928, to the late Newton Howard "Son" and Florence Muncy Masters.
She was a member of the Springfield Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Preceding her in death was her husband, William H. "Billy" Tingle on Jan. 17, 2013; two sisters, Pauline Haydon on Sep. 30, 1993, and Mary Haydon on June 19, 2004; and two brothers, Randal Masters on March 16, 1938, and James Taylor "J.T." Masters on Sep. 3, 2002.
Survivors include two sons, Mike Tingle (Sherry) and Jeff Tingle (Vedie) of Springfield; six grandchildren, Kyle Tingle, Corey Tingle (Samantha), Barrett Tingle (Rachel), Landon Tingle, Whitney Tingle and Emily McCane (Darren); eight great grandchildren, Jacob Tingle, Ellie, Blakely, Coby, Presley and Jace Tingle, Carter and Reese McCane and one sister, Josephine Holderman of Lebanon.
Funeral services were held at 12 noon, Wednesday, March 18 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Doug Davis, officiating.
Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.
Serving as pallbearers were her six grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers were Louella Warner and Tina Hurst.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Mar. 25, 2020