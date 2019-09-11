Katrina Brooke Isham, 27, Mackville, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Harrodsburg. Born Aug. 25, 1992, in Lexington, she was the daughter of Kevin and Carolyn Gay Prewitt Isham of Mackville. She was a North Washington Elementary day care provider and a member of the New Harmony Baptist Church. Katrina loved her animals and her family. She enjoyed being outdoors, horseback riding, four-wheeling and shopping.
In addition to her parents, Katrina is survived by her two sons: Robert Lane Ingram and Byron Charles Ingram of Mackville; her sister, Brittany Nicole (Shane Michael) Isham Durling of Mackville; paternal grandmother, Helen Isham of Harrodsburg; maternal grandmother, America Sue Teater of Harrodsburg; her fiancé: G.W. Yaste; one nephew, Weston Lee King and several aunts and uncles.
Funeral services were 1:00 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the Alexander & Royalty Funeral Home with Rev. Tina Standiford and Bro. George Dye officiating. Burial will be in the Battle Cemetery with Kevin Isham, G.W. Yaste, C. W. Lee Prewitt, Mackenzie C. Prewitt, Brittany Isham Durling, David Peavler, Todd Isham, Gerald Yaste, Shane Durling and Gene Hines, Jr. serving as pallbearers and Brenden Ryne Ballin, Tyler Allen Ballin, Weston Lee King, Garrett Allen Isham, Gracie Mae Isham, Robert Lane Ingram and Byron Charles Ingram serving as honorary pallbearers.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday and after 7 a.m. Monday at the Alexander & Royalty Funeral Home.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Sept. 11, 2019