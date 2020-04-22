Kayla Spalding Harrell, 28, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday April 15, 2020, at her parents residence.
She was born Oct. 15, 1991, in Louisville, a hairdresser at V Salon in Bardstown, a 2010 graduate of Nelson County High School, and a graduate of Paul Mitchell School of Cosmetology.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Bill Spalding.
She is survived by her husband, John Harrell of Springfield; son, Gentry Osborne; daughter, Addison Harrell; parents, Jim and Deanna Spalding of Bardstown; brother, Andrew Spalding; sister, Maddie Spalding both of Bardstown; maternal grandmother, Ellie (Morton) Dale; maternal grandfather, Ken (Mary Jo) Neal both of Indiana; paternal grandmother, Martha Spalding of Springfield; father-in-law, Roger Harrell of Bardstown; mother-in-law, Joni Sparrow of Springfield; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A private graveside will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may go to Shirley's Way, , or toward her benefit at a later date.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Apr. 22, 2020