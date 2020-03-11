Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kristi Dawn (Lane) Drury. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kristi Dawn Lane Drury, 54, of Mackville, Ky., died March 3, 2020, at her home. Kristi was born July 22, 1965, an only child of Bill and Jeannine Lane (deceased).

She was an avid horsewoman and instructor of numerous 4-H students and camps, and was horseshow judge. Also, Kris was a reputable professional bookkeeper.

She loved people and animals, was of fine character, loyal, and devoted to her dog "Chance" and her beloved horse "Smoke."

She leaves a host of friends, especially Donna, Zach, and Kelly Atkins, the Cooksey Family, Dr. Ric and Nancy Redden, Nell Foresman, Rosemary Honerkamp and many others. ?

Her memorial service will be held Saturday, Mar. 14 at St. Dominic Catholic Church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., officiated by Fr. David Farrell.

A reception and luncheon will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Dominic Catholic Church in Springfield, Ky.

