Larry Edward Denkler, 69, of Garden Court, Springfield, passed away at 1:55 a.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
|
A native of Louisville, he was born July 20, 1949, to the late Edward George and Viola Adkins Denkler.
He was a member of Temple Baptist Church, a retired police officer with the Louisville Police Department where he worked for 21 years, a member of Fraternal Oder of Police # 614 and a member of Louisville Retired Police Officers Association.
Preceding him in death was a sister, Beverly Ann Denkler and four brothers, Edward, Jr., Carlos W., Gerald and Phillip B. Denkler.
Survivors include his wife, Sara Ann Thomas Denkler; two daughters, Tonia Renee Shireman (Steve) of New Albany, Indiana and Tiffany Michelle Sweeney (Ryan) of Phoenix, Arizona; two grandchildren, Suzanne Lafoe and Valerie Lange; four great-grandchildren, Aylera Lafoe, Michael Schul, Gabby Schul and Kristina Ramey and one sister, Carolyn Sellars (Richard) of Lutz, Florida.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 30, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. John McDaniel, officiating.
Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.
Serving as pallbearers were Mark Lewis, Jeff Lewis, Gene Lafoe, Ryan Sweeney, Aaron Nickles and Kenny Thomas.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
Published in The Springfield Sun on Apr. 3, 2019