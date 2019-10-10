Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Lamar Higginbotham. View Sign Service Information Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home 221 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3836 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home 221 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 View Map Visitation 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home 221 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home 221 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Bethlehem Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Lamar Higginbotham, 76, of Ashley Ave., Springfield, died at 11:35 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.



Born Feb. 26, 1943, in Gadsden, Alabama, he was preceded in death by his parents, Larry Ellis and Iris Bagley Higginbotham; his wife, Sandra Gail "Sandy" Christerson Higginbotham, Aug. 21, 2017; and two brothers, Jerry Higginbotham and Kenny Bradley.



He was a U.S. Army combat veteran of the Vietnam War, had been a chef at Diamond Harbor Inn, owned and operated along with his wife Sandy the Snappy Grill in Springfield, worked at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home for several years, was a City of Springfield police officer, was a Washington County Deputy Sheriff, worked as a Washington County Deputy Jailer and last worked in the warehouse and as a driver at Helena Chemical Co. in Springfield.



He is survived by a son, Bradd (Kem) Higginbotham of Lenoir, North Carolina; a daughter, Shannon Pokrandt of Pensacola, Florida; a sister, Sandy Saksteder of Louisville; five grandchildren, Brittany Brown, Travis and Courtney Pokrandt, Nicole and Brady Higginbotham; and a great grandchild, Mikeal Brown.



Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home with Rev. John McDaniel officiating. Cremation will follow services.



Honorary pallbearers will be Clay McNeil, Connie Fowler, Benny and Steve Wheatley, Ralph Tennill and Brad Langford.



Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Bethlehem Cemetery with military honors conducted by Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.



Visitation will be from 3 till 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 and again from 7 a.m. till time of services Saturday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home who is entrusted with arrangements.

Larry Lamar Higginbotham, 76, of Ashley Ave., Springfield, died at 11:35 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.Born Feb. 26, 1943, in Gadsden, Alabama, he was preceded in death by his parents, Larry Ellis and Iris Bagley Higginbotham; his wife, Sandra Gail "Sandy" Christerson Higginbotham, Aug. 21, 2017; and two brothers, Jerry Higginbotham and Kenny Bradley.He was a U.S. Army combat veteran of the Vietnam War, had been a chef at Diamond Harbor Inn, owned and operated along with his wife Sandy the Snappy Grill in Springfield, worked at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home for several years, was a City of Springfield police officer, was a Washington County Deputy Sheriff, worked as a Washington County Deputy Jailer and last worked in the warehouse and as a driver at Helena Chemical Co. in Springfield.He is survived by a son, Bradd (Kem) Higginbotham of Lenoir, North Carolina; a daughter, Shannon Pokrandt of Pensacola, Florida; a sister, Sandy Saksteder of Louisville; five grandchildren, Brittany Brown, Travis and Courtney Pokrandt, Nicole and Brady Higginbotham; and a great grandchild, Mikeal Brown.Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home with Rev. John McDaniel officiating. Cremation will follow services.Honorary pallbearers will be Clay McNeil, Connie Fowler, Benny and Steve Wheatley, Ralph Tennill and Brad Langford.Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Bethlehem Cemetery with military honors conducted by Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.Visitation will be from 3 till 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 and again from 7 a.m. till time of services Saturday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home who is entrusted with arrangements. Published in The Springfield Sun on Oct. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Springfield Sun Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close