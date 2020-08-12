Laura Kaye Thompson Hill, age 56, of Springfield, passed away at 8:04 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Bluegrass Hospice Center in Lexington.

She was born in Bardstown on May 12, 1964, a daughter of the late Houston and Betty Brown Thompson.

She was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church and a homemaker.

Preceding her in death was her brother, James Anthony "Jamie" Thompson on Dec. 30, 2018.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Hill; a son, Kevin Hill (Katie) of Harrodsburg; a daughter, Megan Hill of Springfield; a granddaughter, Cheyenne Rose Hill; and a sister, Donna Nichols (John) of Bardstown.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Tipton, officiating.

Burial was on Cemetery Hill.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were James Anthony Thompson, Mason Drew, Pug Settles and Kenny Burgen.

Serving as casket bearers were Timmy Chesser, Chris Chesser, Josh Noel, Kyle Brown, Greg Brown and Phillip Brown.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

