1/1
Laura Kaye (Thompson) Hill
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Kaye Thompson Hill, age 56, of Springfield, passed away at 8:04 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Bluegrass Hospice Center in Lexington.
She was born in Bardstown on May 12, 1964, a daughter of the late Houston and Betty Brown Thompson.
She was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Preceding her in death was her brother, James Anthony "Jamie" Thompson on Dec. 30, 2018.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Hill; a son, Kevin Hill (Katie) of Harrodsburg; a daughter, Megan Hill of Springfield; a granddaughter, Cheyenne Rose Hill; and a sister, Donna Nichols (John) of Bardstown.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Tipton, officiating.
Burial was on Cemetery Hill.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were James Anthony Thompson, Mason Drew, Pug Settles and Kenny Burgen.
Serving as casket bearers were Timmy Chesser, Chris Chesser, Josh Noel, Kyle Brown, Greg Brown and Phillip Brown.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Springfield Sun from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Carey & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved