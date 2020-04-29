Leah Nora McRay, age 42, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Mercer County.
She was born on June 23, 1977, in Lebanon, KY to Stephen C. and Regina Glasscock McRay.
She was a former employee of Colton's Restaurant of Bardstown.
Survivors include two daughters, Tahlia Black and Arianna Black; her mother, Regina Glasscock McRay all of Lexington; her father, Stephen C. McRay of Bardstown and a brother, Mark Johnston (Tammy) of Paris.
Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Apr. 29, 2020