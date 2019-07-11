Leo Curtsinger, 84, of Chaplin, passed away at 9:12 p.m., Monday, July 1, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.
A native of Washington County, he was born Dec. 3, 1934, to the late William G. and Eva Chesser Curtsinger.
He attended the Greens Chapel United Methodist Church and the Fairmount Church of Christ, was a retired farmer and always enjoyed the company of his family and friends as well as visiting and talking with people wherever he went. And he enjoyed those hugs!
Preceding him in death was his wife, Wilma Goode Curtsinger Dec. 15, 2018; a son-in-law, Bobby Chowning; two sisters, Matha Milburn and Mary Coley and four brothers, William H., Roy, Richard and Oscar "Ockie" Curtsinger.
He is survived by his family, Wanda Chowning of Chaplin, Barbara Hubbard (Allen) of Prestonsburg, Janice Martin (John) of Scottsburg, Indiana, Donnie Curtsinger (Rachel) of Bardstown, Charlie Goode (Joe Ann) and Jimmy Dale Goode (Robin) of Bloomfield; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Margaret Sutton (Bobby) of Jeffersonville, Indiana and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 6, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Shoemaker, officiating. Rev. Winfred Hagerman assisted him.
Burial was in the High View Cemetery at Chaplin.
Serving as pallbearers were Charlie Goode, Jimmy Dale Goode, Snider Chowning, Billy Chowning, Justin Curtsinger, Clinton Martin, Jason Colvin and Garry Scott.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to, Crusade For Children.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on July 10, 2019