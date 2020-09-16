1/
Leo Daniel Lay
Leo Daniel Lay, age 85, of Willisburg, KY passed away at home on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Doris Ann (Devine) Lay, 3 children, Tony (Angie) Lay, Willisburg, Teresa (Scott) Price, Harrodsburg and Nina Newsome, Frankfort.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Sims Funeral Services in Harrodsburg with Bro. Jay Hatfield officiating with C.H. Christopher assisting. Burial followed in Spring Hill Cemetery in Harrodsburg.
Casket bearers were Jon Loman, Shawn Bryant, Craig Hamilton, Daniel Lay, Jeffery Coulter, David Mobley, Bobby Catlett and Corey Hamilton.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.simsfuneralservices.com.

Published in The Springfield Sun from Sep. 16 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
SEP
9
Service
01:00 PM
Sims Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Sims Funeral Services
130 N Chiles Street
Harrodsburg, KY 40330
859-734-4458
