Lillie Bell Milburn Haydon, age 98, of Scott Street, Springfield, passed away at 8:39 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at her home.
A native of Washington County, she was born on Oct. 3, 1921, to the late Tolbert and Maple Jane Hardin Milburn.
She was a member of the Temple Baptist Church and a former employee of the Derby Cone Company.
Preceding her in death was her first husband, Randall Curtsinger on Aug. 3, 1977, her second husband, Vallas Haydon on Sept. 6, 2002; a grandson, Douglas Warner on Jan.19, 1979; and a brother, Offus Milburn on Jan. 1, 2012.
Survivors include her son, Frank Curtsinger (Janet) of Willisburg; her daughter, Betty Warner (Maurice "Pete") of Springfield; four grandchildren, Pam Warner, Patricia Shelton (Joey), Frank Curtsinger, Jr. (Melissa) and Christina Curtsinger; and nine great grandchildren, Nick, Ashley and Amber Curtsinger, Kevin and Tony Matherly, Michael Reynolds, Miguel Shelton, Clayton Byrd and Jonathan Sparrow.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 26 at the Temple Baptist Church with Rev. John McDaniel, a former pastor, officiating.
Burial was in the Brush Grove Road Cemetery at Willisburg.
Serving as pallbearers were Tony Matherly, Michael Reynolds, Kevin Matherly, Wesley Holderman, Nick Curtsinger and Clayton Byrd.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Dec. 4, 2019