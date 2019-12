Lillie Bell Milburn Haydon, age 98, of Scott Street, Springfield, passed away at 8:39 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at her home.A native of Washington County, she was born on Oct. 3, 1921, to the late Tolbert and Maple Jane Hardin Milburn.She was a member of the Temple Baptist Church and a former employee of the Derby Cone Company.Preceding her in death was her first husband, Randall Curtsinger on Aug. 3, 1977, her second husband, Vallas Haydon on Sept. 6, 2002; a grandson, Douglas Warner on Jan.19, 1979; and a brother, Offus Milburn on Jan. 1, 2012.Survivors include her son, Frank Curtsinger (Janet) of Willisburg; her daughter, Betty Warner (Maurice "Pete") of Springfield; four grandchildren, Pam Warner, Patricia Shelton (Joey), Frank Curtsinger, Jr. (Melissa) and Christina Curtsinger; and nine great grandchildren, Nick, Ashley and Amber Curtsinger, Kevin and Tony Matherly, Michael Reynolds, Miguel Shelton, Clayton Byrd and Jonathan Sparrow.Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 26 at the Temple Baptist Church with Rev. John McDaniel, a former pastor, officiating.Burial was in the Brush Grove Road Cemetery at Willisburg.Serving as pallbearers were Tony Matherly, Michael Reynolds, Kevin Matherly, Wesley Holderman, Nick Curtsinger and Clayton Byrd.Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.