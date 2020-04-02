Linda Gray Hood, age 79, of Chaplin, passed away at 2:35 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home after an illness.
A native of Nelson County, she was born on March 29, 1940, to the late Jesse and Dorothy Hupp Gray.
She was a member of the Chaplin Christian Church, a graduate of Bloomfield High School, a homemaker and a former employee of Texas Instruments.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Frank William Hood, on March 7, 2020, and a grandson, Brad Hood, on July 9, 2000.
Survivors include two daughters, Shannon Prather (Tony Redmon) and Julie Shouse of Chaplin; two sons, Stevie Hood (Stacie Richard) of Chaplin and Chad Hood (Karen) of Willisburg; nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; and two sisters, Judy Colvin (Donald Lee) and Susan Calvert (Tommy) of Chaplin.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 26, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Hupp, officiating.
Burial was in the High View Cemetery at Chaplin.
Serving as pallbearers were Stevie Hood, Chad Hood, Dustin Shouse, Tyler Shouse, Tony Redmon and Jackie Richard.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Apr. 2, 2020