Lisa Luckett Hill
1960 - 2020
Lisa Luckett Hill, age 59 of Loretto, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville. She was born July 16, 1960, in Marion County to the late Joe and Shirley Elder Luckett.
She was an employee of Maker's Mark distillery and a member of Saint Rose Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Jimmy Hill; one daughter, Jessica Hill Scheerhorn (Scott) of Bardstown; one son, Brad Hill (Becca) of Lebanon; four grandchildren, Liam and Landon Scheerhorn, Ann Taylor Hill and Ethan Hill; two sisters, Judy Kaye Mattingly Johnson (Richard) of LaGrange and Missy Brady (Gerald) of Calvary.
A Mass of Christian Burial was be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Saint Rose Priory Church, 868 Loretto Road, Springfield. Rev. J. Scott Murphy officiated. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation was from 3-8 pm Sunday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 pm.
Pallbearers are Daniel Mattingly, Dustin Mattingly, David Brady, Travis Brady, Timmy Hill and Bryan Smith.

Published in The Springfield Sun from Jun. 17 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
JUN
14
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
JUN
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Rose Priory Church
Funeral services provided by
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
(270) 865-2201
June 17, 2020
You have our sympathies.
Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
June 15, 2020
I was saddened to hear about her death this morning. Lots of family memories going through my head, back when we were kids, wish those days were back.
Brenda Luckett Snyder
Family
June 15, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. God bless the Hill family!
Theresa Detherage
Friend
June 15, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
David Dones
Friend
June 15, 2020
Jimmy, I am so sorry for your loss of your kind and loving wife. Both of your touched my heart & I feel so blessed to have been able to care for both of you during Lisas battle. I will continue to keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Hilary Mudd
Acquaintance
June 15, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Susan Miles
Friend
June 15, 2020
Prayers for your family..
Brad Tharp
Coworker
June 15, 2020
Jimmy,Brad,Jessica so sorry for your loss.
Sherman And Barbara Donahue
Friend
June 14, 2020
Jimmy, Jessica, Brad and family. We are so sorry for your loss. Going to miss her friendly, welcoming smile. All of you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dave & Tiger Hill
Family
June 14, 2020
You are all in our thoughts and prayers. We had many good memories horse riding with you all. May god help you through this difficult time
Jim & Robin Brady
Friend
June 14, 2020
Jimmy, You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Patti Dawson
Coworker
June 14, 2020
Lisa was a good friend and had some fond memories riding to high school with her,Bill Hutchins, Martha Mattingly, and Sue Higdon. We would all squeeze into her 75 or 6 brown Ford pinto that she called the pinto bean. R.I.P Lisa. and God bless you.
Gerald Hutchins
Friend
June 14, 2020
Jimmy,Jessica & Brad , so sorry for your loss. Heaven just got a great one.
Chilly & Brenda
June 14, 2020
To the Family of Lisa Hill,We are sorry for your loss. May God bless You and help you through this trying time
Bill & Karen Bickett
June 14, 2020
Never was their someone with a more Beautiful Heart & Soul. From the days of spending Sundays at our Grandmother Elder's to recent times when you would see her, She Always met you with a Smile and compassion. The world is a better place by having the light that Lisa brought to us all. Our Prayers and Thoughts are with you Jimmy and family.
John Elder, III
Family
June 14, 2020
So sad to lose such a sweet wonderful person.
Ella Spears
Family
June 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lisa Downs
Friend
June 13, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Kelly (Mattingly) Milby
Friend
June 13, 2020
Deepest condolences to the family!
Steve and Donna Nally
June 13, 2020
Im so sorry Jessica. Sending you a big hug.
Lisa Lowe
Friend
June 13, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Jimmy. I will be praying for you and your family.
Mike Parris
Coworker
June 13, 2020
So sorry for your lost, be praying for you all!!
Rusty Crews
Friend
June 13, 2020
Lisa was a very sweet person. Just wanted u to know u all r in our thoughts and prayers. Love Mary Ellen,Allan Simms.
Mary Ellen Simms
Friend
June 13, 2020
I am so sorry Jimmy for your loss Lisa was a wonderful sweet person and everyone loved her. I am so glad to have known her.
Renee Lee
Friend
