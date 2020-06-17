Lisa Luckett Hill, age 59 of Loretto, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville. She was born July 16, 1960, in Marion County to the late Joe and Shirley Elder Luckett.

She was an employee of Maker's Mark distillery and a member of Saint Rose Catholic Church.

Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Jimmy Hill; one daughter, Jessica Hill Scheerhorn (Scott) of Bardstown; one son, Brad Hill (Becca) of Lebanon; four grandchildren, Liam and Landon Scheerhorn, Ann Taylor Hill and Ethan Hill; two sisters, Judy Kaye Mattingly Johnson (Richard) of LaGrange and Missy Brady (Gerald) of Calvary.

A Mass of Christian Burial was be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Saint Rose Priory Church, 868 Loretto Road, Springfield. Rev. J. Scott Murphy officiated. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation was from 3-8 pm Sunday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 pm.

Pallbearers are Daniel Mattingly, Dustin Mattingly, David Brady, Travis Brady, Timmy Hill and Bryan Smith.



