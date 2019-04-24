Lois H. Thompson, 77, of Louisville, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
She was a teacher at Fern Creek High School from 1968-1996 and a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester; parents, Theo and Veneta Kays Hardin; brother, John (Lee;) and brothers-in-law, Jerry Wilson and Rick Lewis.
She is survived by her son, Jason (Melissa;) grandchildren, Jamie, Jessica, Jonathan, Jacob and Joanna; and siblings, Glenda Wilson, Lynne Lewis and Bill (Fran,) Jerry (Darnie,) Don (Susan) and Rick (Marian.)
Her funeral was 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Fern Creek Funeral Home in Louisville. Graveside service was at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Peter Cemetery in Mackville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to her church.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Apr. 24, 2019