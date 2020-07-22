1/1
Louis Menke Boone Jr.
1952 - 2020
Louis Menke Boone Jr., age 68, of Lebanon Hill, Springfield, died at 7:02 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at his residence.
Born June 18, 1952, in Louisville, KY, he was preceded in death by his father, Louis Menke Boone Sr.
He was a 1970 graduate of Washington County High School, attended University of KY for 2 years, was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam war where he served in Thailand, was a sheet metal fabricator along with his brother Fred at Boone Sheet Metal for 45 years and was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine Buckley Boone; his mother, Jean Boone of Springfield; 5 sons, Louis Menke (Stacey) Boone of Lexington, Thomas Boone of Bradfordsville, John Luke Boone (Courtney Corey), Vincent Lewis and Zachary Murphy Boone (Danielle Ronan) all of Springfield; a daughter, Margaret "Katie" (Ben) Simms of Springfield; 2 brothers, Fred (Betsy) Boone of Springfield and Kevin (Gayle) Boone of Fredericktown; a sister, Nancy (Bill) Clark of Lexington; 3 grandchildren, Durbin and Nora Simms and Natalie Lewis.
Funeral mass for Louis Menke Boone Jr. will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Rose Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Louis Boone III, Thomas Boone, John Luke Boone, Zachary Boone, Fred Boone, Kevin Boone, Anthony Buckley and John Paul Clements.
Honorary pallbearers were Ben Simms, Butch Clements, Vincent Lewis, Russell Bugg, and Bill Clark.
A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home where friends may call from 4 till 8 p.m. Tuesday and again from 7:00 am till 9:15 am Wednesday morning.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Springfield Sun from Jul. 22 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
07:00 - 09:15 AM
Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home
JUL
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Rose Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3836
