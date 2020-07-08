Lula Frances Cooper Elery, age 94, of Springfield, died at 5:15 pm Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Sansbury Care Center at St. Catharine where she had resided for the last 11 years.

Born March 30, 1926, in Washington County, she was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Eliza Logan Cooper, her husband, Joseph Leon Elery, August 10, 1993, a son, Charles William Elery, 1951, a step-son, Joseph "June" Elery, a step-daughter, Rose Keene Stone, a step-grandson, Phillip Keene, a step- great grandson, Jamie Keene and two sisters, Evie Ann Cooper and Mary Sally "Kit" Graves.

She had worked as a laundry aide at Springfield Laundry, a nursing assistant at Medco Center, was a homemaker and a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

She is survived by two sons, William Logan Elery of Lexington and Reginald Dewayne (Shayla) Elery of Georgetown; six daughters, Mary Martina (Bobby) Burton of Danville, Frances Leona (William) Brazley and Carolyn Elizabeth (Bill) Lee all of Louisville, Cecilia Catherine (Larry) Norwood of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Rita Jean Kelly of Cleveland, Ohio and Martha Delores (Rick) Hall of Lexington; a step-daughter, Barbara Ann Yarbrough of Madison, Indiana; 13 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and several step-grand and great grandchildren.

Funeral mass was private for family only at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. officiating. Burial was at St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Pallbearers were grandsons, Quintin and Jason Wright, Montez Burton, Stuart Newby, Joseph Kelly and Brandon and Xavier Elery.

Visitation was from 5:30 till 8 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home where a prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Monday. Visitation was held again from 7 a.m. till 10 a.m. Tuesday morning at the funeral home.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

