Lula Frances (Cooper) Elery
1926 - 2020
Lula Frances Cooper Elery, age 94, of Springfield, died at 5:15 pm Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Sansbury Care Center at St. Catharine where she had resided for the last 11 years.
Born March 30, 1926, in Washington County, she was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Eliza Logan Cooper, her husband, Joseph Leon Elery, August 10, 1993, a son, Charles William Elery, 1951, a step-son, Joseph "June" Elery, a step-daughter, Rose Keene Stone, a step-grandson, Phillip Keene, a step- great grandson, Jamie Keene and two sisters, Evie Ann Cooper and Mary Sally "Kit" Graves.
She had worked as a laundry aide at Springfield Laundry, a nursing assistant at Medco Center, was a homemaker and a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
She is survived by two sons, William Logan Elery of Lexington and Reginald Dewayne (Shayla) Elery of Georgetown; six daughters, Mary Martina (Bobby) Burton of Danville, Frances Leona (William) Brazley and Carolyn Elizabeth (Bill) Lee all of Louisville, Cecilia Catherine (Larry) Norwood of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Rita Jean Kelly of Cleveland, Ohio and Martha Delores (Rick) Hall of Lexington; a step-daughter, Barbara Ann Yarbrough of Madison, Indiana; 13 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and several step-grand and great grandchildren.
Funeral mass was private for family only at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. officiating. Burial was at St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Pallbearers were grandsons, Quintin and Jason Wright, Montez Burton, Stuart Newby, Joseph Kelly and Brandon and Xavier Elery.
Visitation was from 5:30 till 8 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home where a prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Monday. Visitation was held again from 7 a.m. till 10 a.m. Tuesday morning at the funeral home.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Springfield Sun from Jul. 8 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3836
July 5, 2020
For eleven(11) years she was my Mother-in-Law, a warm , very soft-spoken person who had a glowing personality and the strong compassion to help and share with others in any way she could. Her gentle way of handling adversity was a shining example of how we needed to inspire and treat others. She loved the LORD and embraced her faith. She will be sincerely remembered and missed by those whose life she touched in her own special way. Her guidance as to how to live life will live on in those who were fortunate enough to have her in their life and remember what she meant to them. Thank you Lord for letting her be a part of my life.
James E. ("Junior") Wright, Jr,
Family
