Dominician Sister of Peace M. Pauletta Kelly, O.P., 97, a native of Greeley, Nebraska, died on Nov. 1, 2019, at Sansbury Care Center at St. Catharine.



She was a teacher at Holy Rosary (Briartown/Springfield, KY), was the Director of Staff Development at Mary Immaculate Hospital in Lebanon and worked in medical records and as a secretary at Sansbury Care Center at St. Catharine.



She is survived by a sister, Patricia Kittridge of Denver, Colorado, and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral mass will be conducted at Sansbury Care Center at St. Catharine on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 10:30 am. Burial will be in the St. Catharine Motherhouse Cemetery.



Visitation will be after 3 p.m. Wednesday at Sansbury Care Center.



Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

