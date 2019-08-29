Margaret Brady VanArsdale, 92, of Louisville, passed away at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the Jefferson Place Nursing Home in Louisville.
A native of Marion County, she was born on April 18, 1927 to the late William Thomas and Minnie Lee Newton Brady.
She was a member of the Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church and attended the Rockford Lane Baptist Church. She was a retired employee of the Brown Williamson Tobacco Company.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Charles Samuel "Sammy" VanArsdale; her son, Charles Thomas "Tom" VanArsdale; four brothers, William Francis, Joseph Paul, Mike and Jimmie Brady and a sister, Gennie Rose Mattingly.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Kay VanArsdale of Louisville; three granddaughters, Schelee Burkett (Bo), Kimber-Lee Abel (Joe) and Kristine Johnson (Josh); seven great grandchildren and three sisters, Janette Clark of Holy Cross, Anna Belle Newton and Dorothy Lanham, both of New Haven.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Clay Stevens, pastor of the Springfield Presbyterian Church, officiating.
Burial was in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Josh Johnson, Cole Johnson, Bo Burkett, Denny Craft, Ethan Craft and Homer Holt.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Aug. 28, 2019