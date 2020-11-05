1/
Margaret Cissell
1937 - 2020
Margaret Cissell, 83, of Bardstown passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at her residence. She was born on May 23, 1937, in Nelson County. She retired from Nazareth and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lola Cissell; two sons, Anthony Cissell and Stevie Cissell; parents, Henry and Elsie Stillwell; brother, Milburn Stillwell; and three sisters, Annie Wilson, Lorene Hughes, and Mattie Hughes.
She is survived by three sons, Ricky Cissell of Bardstown, Chris (Rose) Cissell of Springfield, and Keith Cissell (Candy) of Bardstown; three daughters, Carol Cissell and Faye (Lonnie) Culver both of Bardstown and Jane (Steve) Seger of Springfield; a special friend of the family Jerry Cissell; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Estelle Norris of Holy Cross; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service was held Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. Rev. Terry Bradshaw will officiate. Visitation was from 2 till 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, and 9 till 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Springfield Sun from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Barlow Funeral Home
NOV
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Barlow Funeral Home
NOV
3
Funeral
11:00 AM
Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
