Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sr. Margaret Hofstetter. View Sign



A Dominican for 72 years, Sr. Margaret Marie earned a Bachelor of Arts in history/English/social studies from Siena College in Memphis, Tennessee and two Masters of Arts, one in Scripture/Theology from St. Mary College in Notre Dame, Indiana and one in history from DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois. She also received a certificate in spirituality from the Institute for Spiritual Leadership in Chicago, Illinois. She ministered as a teacher at St. John High School in Lima, Ohio; Spalding Academy in Spalding, Nebraska; Central Catholic High in Grand Island, Nebraska and Bethlehem University in Bethlehem, Israel. Sister was a teacher/principal at St. Dominic in Springfield, Kentucky from 1969-1975.

Sr. Margaret Marie was president of St. Catharine College at St. Catharine, Kentucky. She later provided pastoral ministry to St. Mary Church in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. In 1988, Sr. Margaret Marie was elected to serve on the leadership team of the Dominican Sisters of St. Catharine, St. Catharine, Kentucky. She served in this position until 1992. In 1993, she moved to Marks, Mississippi where she was a teacher with the adult education program.

In 2002, Sr. Margaret Marie returned to St. Catharine Motherhouse in St. Catharine, Kentucky, where she provided community service and worked with the Earth Center. In 2011, she moved to Sansbury Care Center where she began a ministry of prayer and presence.

The funeral was held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 31, at Sansbury Care Center Chapel. Burial was in St. Catharine Motherhouse cemetery.

Memorial gifts in Sr. Margaret Marie's memory may be sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, OH 43219-2098. To make a secure online donation or to view a full obituary, please visit

Arrangements were entrusted to Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield. Dominican Sister of Peace Margaret Marie Hofstetter, OP, 97, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, died Jan. 27, 2019, at Sansbury Care Center, St. Catharine, Kentucky. One sister, Sr. Adrian Hofstetter, one brother, Rev. Robert Hofstetter and several nieces and nephews, survives Sr. Margaret Marie.A Dominican for 72 years, Sr. Margaret Marie earned a Bachelor of Arts in history/English/social studies from Siena College in Memphis, Tennessee and two Masters of Arts, one in Scripture/Theology from St. Mary College in Notre Dame, Indiana and one in history from DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois. She also received a certificate in spirituality from the Institute for Spiritual Leadership in Chicago, Illinois. She ministered as a teacher at St. John High School in Lima, Ohio; Spalding Academy in Spalding, Nebraska; Central Catholic High in Grand Island, Nebraska and Bethlehem University in Bethlehem, Israel. Sister was a teacher/principal at St. Dominic in Springfield, Kentucky from 1969-1975.Sr. Margaret Marie was president of St. Catharine College at St. Catharine, Kentucky. She later provided pastoral ministry to St. Mary Church in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. In 1988, Sr. Margaret Marie was elected to serve on the leadership team of the Dominican Sisters of St. Catharine, St. Catharine, Kentucky. She served in this position until 1992. In 1993, she moved to Marks, Mississippi where she was a teacher with the adult education program.In 2002, Sr. Margaret Marie returned to St. Catharine Motherhouse in St. Catharine, Kentucky, where she provided community service and worked with the Earth Center. In 2011, she moved to Sansbury Care Center where she began a ministry of prayer and presence.The funeral was held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 31, at Sansbury Care Center Chapel. Burial was in St. Catharine Motherhouse cemetery.Memorial gifts in Sr. Margaret Marie's memory may be sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, OH 43219-2098. To make a secure online donation or to view a full obituary, please visit www.oppeace.org. Arrangements were entrusted to Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield. Funeral Home Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home

221 East Main Street

Springfield , KY 40069

(859) 336-3836 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Springfield Sun on Feb. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Springfield Sun Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close