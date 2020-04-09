Margaret Jane Frederick Luellen, age 87, formerly of Willisburg, passed away at 1:52 a.m., Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.
She was born on Feb 12, 1933, in Cynthiana, KY to the late Clifford and Christine Rogers Frederick.
She was a member of the Willisburg Christian Church, she was a retired employee of the Harrison County Courthouse and a homemaker.
Survivors include three daughters, Marjorie Whalen of Lebanon, Connie Woods (Ricky) of St. Petersburg, Florida and Diana Hughes of Carrollton, KY; a step-daughter, Nancy Wininger of Seymour, IN; five grandchildren; a number of great and great great grandchildren; a sister, Minnie McKinney (Charles) of Cynthiana; and two brothers, Charlie Frederick (Vannie) and Raymond Frederick (Barbara) of Cynthiana.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 2 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Lance Ladd, minister of the Willisburg Christian Church, officiating.
Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Apr. 8, 2020