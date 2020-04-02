Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Louise (Raley) Medley. View Sign Service Information Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home 221 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3836 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Louise Raley Medley age 96, of W. Virginia Ave., Springfield, died at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Sansbury Care Center at St. Catharine.

She was born July 8, 1923, in Marion County.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Mary Ollie Mattingly Raley; her husband, William Blandford "Snake" Medley, Dec. 30, 1985; a son, William "Danny" Medley, May 20, 2016; three grandsons, Jason Orberson, Tommy and Joey Taylor; five brothers, Joe, Sherman, Louis Jr., Earl "Pie" and Bill Raley; and three sisters, Edna Mattingly, Gertrude Wicker and Josephine Daugherty.

She was a homemaker, had been a production worker at Owen-Illinois in Bardstown for several years, and was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church.

She is survived by five daughters, Mary Lucy Orberson of Lebanon, Rose Ann O'Bryan of Louisville, Margaret (Jerry) Taylor of Fredericktown, Joyce (Jerome) Spalding and Karen (Johnny) Young, all of Springfield; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Osbourne Medley of Springfield; 14 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and eight great great grandchldren also survive.

Private services for the immediate family were held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home with Rev. David Farrell, pastor of St. Dominic Catholic Church, officiating. Burial was in St. Rose Cemetery.

Because of the COVID19 pandemic, a memorial mass will be held later this year at St. Dominic Catholic Church.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.



