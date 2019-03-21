Margie Ray Stine Coulter, 99, of Springfield, passed away at 5:11 a.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019, at her home.
A native of Washington County, she was born Jan. 17, 1920, to the late Alvin Thomas "Tom" and Ophia Thompson Stine.
She was a member of Willisburg Church of Christ and a homemaker.
Preceding her in death was a daughter, Jonelle Coulter Aug. 1, 1950; a son, Donald Collins "Donnie" Coulter Oct. 2, 2012; two sisters, Naomi Riley Oct. 24, 2008, and Vena Sims Dec. 9, 2017; a brother, Bobby Stine July 22, 2008, and two half-brothers, Laddie Stine Feb. 8, 1911, and Truman Stine Dec. 19, 1979.
She is survived by her husband of 81 and a half years, Joe Coulter, they were united in marriage Aug. 14, 1937; two grandsons, Josh Coulter of Springfield and Dain Coulter of Nicholasville; four great-grandchildren, Alexis Coulter, Bella Grace Coulter, Bailey Coulter and Jaxson Coulter and one brother, Billy Stine and his wife, Doris of Willisburg.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 16, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Charlie Blevins, officiating.
Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.
Serving as pallbearers were Lynn Terrell, Neal Elam, David Smith, David McCullough, Dale Spalding and Danny Stine.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
Published in The Springfield Sun on Mar. 20, 2019