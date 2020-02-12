Sr. Maria Teresa Apalategui (79 - )
Guest Book
  • "I'm sorry to hear of Sister MT's passing. I had the..."
    - Dan B
  • "May she rest in peace. Sister M.T. influenced many of us..."
    - Ralph Lares
  • "May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see..."
  • "I remember her at catechism-she made being a Catholic a..."
    - Tomás Castillo
  • "Hello Charles my condolences go out to you. It has been..."
    - Tony Cruz
Service Information
Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Springfield, KY
40069
(859)-336-3836
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dominician Sister of Peace Maria Teresa Apalategui MT, OP, age 79, a native of Tucson, Arizona, died Feb. 1, 2020, at. Sansbury Care Center at St. Catharine.
A Dominician for 57 years, she had spent 47 years as a Eucharistic missionary and 40 years in Tucson. She had locally provided community service at the Presbyterian Church's thrift store.
She is survived by a brother, Carlos Cocio, and a sister-in-law, Shirley Apalategui.
Funeral mass was conducted at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 7, 2020, at Sansbury Care Center Chapel with burial in St. Catharine Motherhouse cemetery.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Feb. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.