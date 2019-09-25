A Chaplin resident, Mrs. Marie C. Lewis, 81, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born March 23, 1938, in Washington County to the late Chester and Virginia Elder Chesser. Mrs. Lewis was a retired employee of Florida Tile, was a member of Chaplin Baptist Church, attended the senior citizen's group at the Bloomfield Library, and loved gardening and fishing.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Owen Lewis.
She is survived by her brother, Lee (Nancy) Chesser of Chaplin; her very special friend, Pat Smith of Bloomfield; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral services for Mrs. Marie C. Lewis were held 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Bro. Terry Tipton and Bro. Mike Thompson officiated. Interment was in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin. Visitation was Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield was in charge of arrangements
Published in The Springfield Sun on Sept. 25, 2019