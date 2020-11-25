Mark Anthony Burkhead, age 59, of Lebanon, formerly of Willisburg, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Lebanon, KY on Nov. 9, 1961, to Joseph E. "Jody" and Norma Jean Mitchell Burkhead.

He was a 1979 graduate of Washington County High School and a machinist.

Preceding him in death was his mother, Norma Jean Burkhead on Feb. 20, 1993; an infant sister, Patty Jo Burkhead May 13, 1953, and an infant brother, Danny Joe Burkhead on Nov. 24, 1958.

Survivors include two sons, Joseph Burkhead of Seattle, Washington and Wesley Burkhead (Ashley) of Lawrenceburg; a daughter, Heather Marie Burkhead of Oxford, MS; four grandchildren, Jescinia, Grant, Meghan and John Mark Goins; his father and step-mother, Jody and Pat Burkhead of Willisburg; a brother, Rickey Burkhead (Becky); a sister, Janice Boblett (Larry) of Willisburg; a step-sister, Penny Dean (Darrell) of Willisburg and a step-brother, Kelly Hardesty (Donna) of Bardstown; his former wives, Tawana Kirsch and Peggy Burkhead both of Lawrenceburg.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Burkhead, officiating.

Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Serving as pallbearers were Grant Goins, Larry Boblett, Paul Lynn Burkhead, Darrell Scott, Jeff Staten and Eddie Byrd.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store