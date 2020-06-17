Mark Anthony Moore, age 56, of Louisville, passed away at 8:25 a.m., Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born in Louisville on Sep. 17, 1963.

He was a member of the Church Of Christ.

Preceding him in death was his father, Herbert Moore.

Survivors include, two daughters, Roseann Moore of Louisville and Jennifer Moore of Shepherdsville; four grandchildren; his mother, Elizabeth Maddox; a sister, Viola Conner; and two brothers, Herb Moore (Tina) and Timothy Moore (Cynthia) all of Louisville.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 12 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Terry McIlvoy, officiating.

Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Serving as pallbearers were Tim Moore, Herb Moore, Trapper Moore, Shawn Mitchell, Desmond Dixon and Joe Eckhardt.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



