Marsha Carol Dean Daugherty, 50, of E. Virginia Avenue, Springfield, died at 8:54 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at her residence.

Born June 7, 1968, in Lebanon, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Ann Dean, May 8, 2017.

She was a graduate of St. Catharine College with an associate degree in applied science and was just a few hours shy of receiving her bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville. She had worked as a press operator at TG KY in Lebanon for 14 years and had also been a cashier at Save-A-Lot in Springfield. She was a catholic.

She is survived by her husband, Tommy Daugherty of Springfield, two sons, Alan Dean and Brandon Daugherty both of Springfield and her parents, Woody and Carolyn Smith Dean of Springfield.

Funeral was conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at St. Rose Catholic Church with Rev. Edmund Ditton, O.P. officiating. Burial was in St. Rose Cemetery. A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Monday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home after visitation. Pallbearers were Alan and Creath Alton Dean, Brandon, Jim and Blaine Daugherty and Dante Lawson.

