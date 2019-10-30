Martha Ann Holloway Royalty, 78, of Willisburg, passed away at 4:10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.
She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on Aug. 1, 1941, to the late Walter Scott and Mary Louise Wimsatt Holloway.
She was a former employee of Ad-Mart of Danville.
Preceding her in death was her husband, J.L. Royalty on May 11, 2011; a son, David Alan Royalty on Nov. 19, 2008; a sister, Mary Kathleen Cain; and two brothers, Richie Holloway and Walter Scott Holloway, Jr.
Survivors include a son, Gary Royalty; two daughters, Laura Coulter (Darrol) and Stephanie Cloyd (Jeff), all of Willisburg; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. John McDaniel officiating.
Burial was in the Mt. Freedom Baptist Church Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Lathan Cloyd, Jesse Royalty, Dylan Settles, Troy Coulter, Pat Thompson, Michael Thompson, Matthew Royalty and Hunter Shewmaker.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Oct. 30, 2019