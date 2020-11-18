1/1
Mary Alsman Yankey
1938 - 2020
Mary Alsman Yankey, age 82, of Mackville, passed away at 7:38 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at her home after an illness.
A native of Lincoln County, she was born on Sept. 28, 1938, to the late Edward and Mary Rigsby Alsman.
She was of the Christian faith and a retired employee of the Jackson Chair Company of Danville.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Billy R. Yankey, on Sept. 24, 2018; a step-daughter, Tamara Kay May, on Dec. 12, 2004, and two sisters, Bertha Mae Raider on Sept. 1, 2019, and Dorothy Penman.
Survivors include a daughter, Debbie Lynn Pingleton (Larry), of Crab Orchard; a son, Robbie Noel, Jr. (Tammy), of Harrodsburg; two-stepsons, Mike Yankey (Phyllis), of Mackville, and Tommy Yankey (Cheryle) of Lawrenceburg; three grandchildren, Daniel Ray Pingleton, Carrie Lee Sallee and Christopher Noel; four great-grandchildren, Jackson Ray Pingleton, Alexander Reed Pingleton, Brilee Sallee and Ethan Sallee; three step-grandchildren, Austin Yankey, Tanner Yankey and Laura Branson; two step-great-grandchildren, Landon and Adasyn Cornelius and a brother, Ed Alsman (Gladys), of Danville.
A graveside service was held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Peter Cemetery at Mackville with Rev. Nelson Reynolds, officiating.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Springfield Sun from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2020.
