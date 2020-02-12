Dominican Sister of Peace Mary Brigid Gregory, OP (92), a native of Louisville, died on Feb. 8, 2020, at Sansbury Care Center, St. Catharine, Kentucky. Sr. Mary Brigid is survived by several nieces and nephews.
A Dominican for 69 years, she ministered as a teacher for nearly twenty years in Memphis, TN. Sr. Mary Brigid was the Commission Coordinator for the Peace and Justice Center in Louisville. She was an English Instructor at St. Catharine College (St. Catharine, KY) and most recently was the receptionist at the Health/Science Building, St. Catharine College (St. Catharine, KY) until its closing.
Arrangements are handled by Hale–Polin–Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield, Kentucky. The visitation begins at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, at St. Catharine Hall, St. Catharine, KY. The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 13 at St. Catharine Hall, St. Catharine, KY. Burial will be in the St. Catharine Motherhouse cemetery.
Memorial gifts in Sr. Mary Brigid's memory may be sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, OH 43219-2098. To make a secure online donation or to view a full obituary, please visit www.oppeace.org.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Feb. 12, 2020