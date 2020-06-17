Mary Catherine Nance, age 84, of East High St., Springfield, died at 12:06 am Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Norton Healthcare Louisville.

Born February 8, 1936, in Washington County, she was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Rose Bell Nance, a sister, Irene Hamilton and her aunt, Mary Nance.

She was a homemaker and a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

She is survived by three sons, David Nance of Springfield, James Nance of Atlanta, Georgia and Donald Nance of Phoenix, Arizona; two daughters, Laura Ann (Charles Wright) Nance of Springfield and Martha Ann Nance of Louisville; a sister, Agnes Nance of Youngstown, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral mass for Mary Catherine Nance was at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. officiating. Cremation will take place following services.

Pallbearers will be David, James, Donald and Donovan Nance, Marcus Wright and Billy Leachman.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Churchill, Charles Wright and William Graves.

A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home where friends could call from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m. and again from 7 a.m. till 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Face masks and social distancing were required both at the funeral home and the church.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

