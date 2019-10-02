Mary Cedonia Young (1954 - 2019)
Mary Cedonia Young. 65, of Munfordville, formerly of Springfield, died at 11:55 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Medical Center Caverna in Horse Cave, Kentucky.
Born Feb. 9, 1954, in Lebanon, she was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Joseph and Stella Ophelia Johnson Young; and a son, Joseph Levon Young, March 31, 2015.
She is survived by three daughters, Rachel, Yvonne and Rita Young, all of Louisville; a son, Billy Young of Springfield; two sisters, Stella (Bruce) Yantis of Springfield and Myrtle Lyons of Lexington; seven grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
Funeral mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 at Rosary Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. officiating. Burial will be in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Myron Dawson, Rob Weathers, Demetris Hamilton, Kevin Graves, Rodrick Smalley, Mitchell Hughes, Tommy Key and Greg Yocum.
Visitation will be from 5 till 8 p.m. Wednesday and again from 7 a.m. till 9:15 a.m. on Thursday morning at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home, who is in charge of arrangements and where a prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Oct. 2, 2019
