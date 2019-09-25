Mary Delma "Peggy" Logan Roach, 79, departed this life peacefully on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at her home in Fayetteville, NC.
A native of Springfield, she was born on Feb. 11, 1940, to the late Charles "Brownie" and Hazel Brown Logan.
Preceding her in death was her brother, Charles M. Logan, in November; and a cousin, Lula "Sis" Crowdus, who was raised in the family home.
Mary graduated from Rosenwald Consolidated High School and continued her education at Kentucky State University. She began her teaching career at Attucks High School in Hopkinsville, Ky. and retired after 26 years of service to Fort Bragg Schools at Fort Bragg.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory and maintain her legacy her husband of 55 years, Ellis "Sonny" Leonard Roach; two daughters, Elyse Roach and Marisa Roach Scott both of Fayetteville, NC; two grandchildren, James Ellis and Logan Noell Scott; and a host of relatives and friends who will dearly miss her warm smile and compassionate spirit.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 23 at the Johnson Chapel AME Zion Church with Rev. Carolyn Thompson, Rev. Roland K. Puryear and Rev. Dr. George Maize III officiating.
Burial was on Cemetery Hill.
Serving as pallbearers were Steve Mudd, Rod Hudson, Erwin Roberts, Wayne Walker and Adrian Keene.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Sept. 25, 2019