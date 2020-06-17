Mary Elizabeth Logan Young, age 83, of Lexington, formerly of Springfield, died at 5:18 a.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Louisville.

Born Aug. 11, 1936, in Washington County, she was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Elizabeth Barber Logan; and a son, Larry Young, May 27, 2011.

She was a homemaker and a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

She is survived by two sons, Darnell (Rebecca) Young of Springfield and David (Charlene) Young of Lexington; two brothers, Charles (Delores) Logan of Springfield and William Henry Logan of Versailles; two sisters, Jane Helen (James) Gerton and Louise Carpenter all of Springfield; 14 grandchldren; and 13 great grandchildren.

Funeral mass for family only will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Rev. Norman Fischer, pastor of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Lexington officiating. Burial will be St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Darnell, David, Justin and Marcus Young and Joe and Willie Weathers.

A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home where friends may call from 6 till 8 p.m. on Thursday and again after 7 am Friday morning.

Due to the COVID19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

