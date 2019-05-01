Mary Ellen Coffman Benham, 76, of Springfield, passed away at 12:05 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.
She was a native of Casey County, born Oct. 6, 1942, to the late Benjamin Frank and Annie Lee Monday Coffman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norris Benham May 29, 1981; two sisters, Ethel Mae "Effie" Baker and Marie Harrison; three half-brothers, Andy, Willie and Les Coffman and five half-sisters, Sallie Anne Peaverhouse, Tillie Ann Coffman, Betty Coffman, George Ann Brooks and Rosie Ann Lynn.
Survivors include two sisters, Margie Coffman of Harrodsburg and Shirley Coleman of Hustonville, a brother, James Coffman (Marie) of Hustonville and a host of nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen and there will be no services.
Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on May 1, 2019