Mary Faye Sims Byrd, age 73, of Willisburg, passed away at 10:29 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Bluegrass Care Navigators in Lexington after an illness.
She was born on Oct. 31, 1946, in Washington County, Kentucky to James N. and Margie Burkhead Sims.
She was a member of Willisburg Baptist Church and a retired employee of General Electric.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Lee Byrd on Sept. 30, 2014, and her mother, Margie Sims on Oct. 1, 2006.
Survivors include a daughter, Vicki Lea Lewis and her husband Lloyd of Willisburg; her father, James Sims of Willisburg; a brother, Paul Sims of Chaplin; and a sister, JoAnn Robles of San Antonio, Texas.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. J. W. Hatfield, pastor of Willisburg Baptist Church, officiating.
Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.
Casket bearers were Larry Scott, Garry Scott, Bradley Milburn, Wayne Lewis, Lee Lewis and Cleo Lewis, II.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Dec. 4, 2019