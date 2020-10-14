1/1
Mary Generose (Caldwell) Spalding
1930 - 2020
Mary Generose Caldwell Spalding age 90 of McLain Rd., Springfield, died at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at her residence.
Born April 11, 1930, in Marion County, she was preceded in death by her parents, Austin Luckett and Agnes Ophelia Spalding Caldwell; her husband, Joseph Earl Spalding, Feb. 26, 1999; two grandchildren Daniel and Lindsay Spalding; and four brothers, Ambrose, Joe, Ernie and Andy Caldwell.
She was a homemaker, a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, a member of the THIRD Order of St. Dominic and where she served as Prioress for many years.
She is survived by four sons, Joe Lee (Patty) Spalding of Cox's Creek, David (Marilyn) Spalding, Freddie (Mary Beth) Spalding and Austin Spalding all of Springfield; six daughters, Karen Hamilton, Lisa (Lynn) Wimsatt, Michelle (Pat) Smith and Jennifer (Steve) Taylor all of Springfield, Mary Lou (Bobby Joe) Corbett of Holy Cross and Reedie (Larry) Haydon of Lebanon; a brother, Rev. Austin Caldwell of Pee Wee Valley; three sisters, Dorothy Bradshaw and Mary Jane (Jodie) Miles of Lebanon and Imogene Caldwell of Cox's Creek; 22 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral Mass for Mary Generose Caldwell Spalding will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at St. Rose Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P., Rev. Austin Caldwell and Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Trent, Jerod, Cory, David, Chad and Ryan Spalding, Cole Wimsatt, Phillip Hamilton, Thomas Smith and Gavin Taylor.
A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home where friends may call from 4 till 8 p.m. Tuesday and again from 7 a.m. till 9:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Contributions are suggested to St. Rose Legacy Fund.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Springfield Sun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home
OCT
13
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home
OCT
14
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:15 AM
Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home
OCT
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Rose Catholic Church
Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3836
