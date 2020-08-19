Mary Helen Abell Osborne, age 84, of St. Rose-Lebanon Rd., Springfield, died at 7:20 p.m. Saturday at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.

She was born Aug. 3, 1936, in Marion County to the late Joseph Edward and Mary Celeste Mattingly Abell. She was also preceded in death by a son, John Osborne; a daughter, Mary Osborne; a granddaughter, Stephanie Osborne; four brothers, Alvin, Bert, J.B. and Leo Abell; three sisters, Louise Blandford Thomas, Clara Hutchins and Teresa Mattingly.

She had worked as an machine operator for Cowden Mfg. Co. and Bardstown Mfg. Co. (Jonathon Logan) in Bardstown, was a homemaker and a member of St. Rose Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband, Johnnie Osborne; two sons, Eddie (Linda) Osborne of Bardstown and John "Hooker" (Dana) Osborne of Springfield; a daugher, Wanda (Billy Carl) Foster of Springfield; a sister, Thelma Haggard of Liberty; a sister-in-law, Alice Abell of Lebanon,; 4 grandchildren; Stacey Hall, Krystal Mattingly, Daniel and Kirby Osborne; 5 great grandchildren, McClain and Avery Osborne, Zeek Mattingly, Nash and Knox Berens.

All services will be private.

The family has requested that contributions please be made to St. Rose Legacy Fund.



