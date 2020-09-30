Mary Jo Keene Coleman, age 78 of Keene Lane, Springfield, died at 4:23 pm Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.

Born Aug. 30, 1942, in Springfield, she was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Will and Elizabeth Christian Smith Keene; a son-in-law, Rick Hayden; a brother, Isiah Keene; and three sisters, Celena, Deborah and Rita Keene.

She was a homemaker and a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses.

She is survived by her husband, Hillary Coleman Sr.; six sons, Hillary (Libby) Coleman Jr., Gregory (Linda) Coleman, Willie (Shana) Coleman, Gary Lee (Rochelle) Coleman and Nicholas (Shawna) all of Springfield and Ronald (Pamela) Coleman of Elizabethtown; five daughters, Mary Elizabeth Wright, Valeria Lynn (Steven Martin) Key, Deborah Kay Coleman and Frances Eileen Hayden all of Springfield and Alysia Jeannette (Dewayne) Gray of Indianapolis, Indiana; a brother, David (Ella) Keene of Bardstown; two sisters, Margaret (John R.) Mattingly and Marcia (Gene) Cocanougher all of Lebanon; 18 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services will be private with burial in the Coleman Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be her six sons, Hillary Jr., Gregory, Ronald, Willie, Gary Lee and Nicholas Coleman.

Honorary pallbearers will be George, Mike and Malachi Wright, Steven Key, Dewayne Gray and Josh and Charles Coleman.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in entrusted with arrangements.

