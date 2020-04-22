Mary Joan "Joanie" (Smith) Mudd (1962 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Joan "Joanie" (Smith) Mudd.
Service Information
Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Springfield, KY
40069
(859)-336-3836
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Joan "Joanie" Smith Mudd, age 57, of Keeneland Dr., Springfield, died at 2 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her residence.
Born Aug. 14, 1962, in Lebanon, she was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Ivo Smith, April 20, 1998.
She was a 1980 graduate of Washington County High School, had worked as a cook at Washington County Elementary School for several years, was a homemaker and a member of St. Rose Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, David Mudd; a son, Donnie (Brittany) Mudd of Springfield; two daughters, Tracy (Stephen) Duke of Louisville and Danielle (Brandon) Sweazy of Bardstown; her mother, Mary Helen Yates Smith of Springfield; seven brothers, Bobby (Crystal) Smith, Danny (Susie) Smith, Jerry (Lynn) Smith, Sheridan (Michelle) Smith, Larry Smith, Joe B. (Samie) Smith and Steve Smith all of Springfield,; a sister, Lynn (Bobby) Goff of Springfield; and five grandchildren, Kaylyn, Adalyn and Matthew Mudd, Carson Duke and Makayla Sweazy.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services for the immediate family only will be private with burial in St. Rose Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held later this year at St. Rose Catholic Church.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements
Published in The Springfield Sun on Apr. 22, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.