Mary Joan "Joanie" Smith Mudd, age 57, of Keeneland Dr., Springfield, died at 2 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her residence.
Born Aug. 14, 1962, in Lebanon, she was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Ivo Smith, April 20, 1998.
She was a 1980 graduate of Washington County High School, had worked as a cook at Washington County Elementary School for several years, was a homemaker and a member of St. Rose Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, David Mudd; a son, Donnie (Brittany) Mudd of Springfield; two daughters, Tracy (Stephen) Duke of Louisville and Danielle (Brandon) Sweazy of Bardstown; her mother, Mary Helen Yates Smith of Springfield; seven brothers, Bobby (Crystal) Smith, Danny (Susie) Smith, Jerry (Lynn) Smith, Sheridan (Michelle) Smith, Larry Smith, Joe B. (Samie) Smith and Steve Smith all of Springfield,; a sister, Lynn (Bobby) Goff of Springfield; and five grandchildren, Kaylyn, Adalyn and Matthew Mudd, Carson Duke and Makayla Sweazy.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services for the immediate family only will be private with burial in St. Rose Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held later this year at St. Rose Catholic Church.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements
Published in The Springfield Sun on Apr. 22, 2020