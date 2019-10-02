Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Linda (Badgett) Smart. View Sign Service Information Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home 221 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3836 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Linda Badgett Smart, 68, of Maple Street, Lebanon, died at 7:26 p.m. Sept. 24 at her residence. She was a Washington County native but had lived in Louisville for many years prior to moving to Lebanon in May 2019.

Born Oct. 1, 1950 in Lebanon, she was preceded in death by her father, Joseph William Badgett, Jan. 29, 1989; her mother, Marian Elizabeth Spalding Badgett, June 22, 2016; and her husband, Robert Thomas Smart, Oct. 11, 2018.

She was a caretaker and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Louisville.

She is survived by three sisters, Donna (Louis) Peterson of Springfield, Diane Bland of Lebanon and Michaela (Joe) Corbertt of Loretto; a brother, Bill (Shelley) Badgett of Cox's Creek; six nieces; six nephews; four great nieces; and four great nephews.

Funeral mass was conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at St. Rose Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. and Deacon Donnie Coulter officiating. Burial was in Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.

Pallbearers were Matthew and Joey Badgett, Madison Sawyers, Patrick and Ellen Bland, Stacey and Alicia Peterson and Jennifer and Jody Corbett.

A prayer service was held Sept. 27 at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home; visitation was held Sept. 27 and Sept. 28.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.



