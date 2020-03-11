Mary Patricia Kelly Barber age 88, a native of Springfield and formerly of Madison, Indiana, died at 3:50 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Autumn Woods Health Center in New Albany, Indiana.
Born Aug. 12, 1931, in Springfield, she was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Gonzaga and Mary Arthur Cecil Kelly, her husband, Thomas Aaron Barber, Feb. 4, 2011, a grandson, Rob O'Neill, a sister, Mary Jane Barber and two brothers, John W. and Francis Rucker Kelly.
She was a homemaker and a lifelong catholic.
She is survived by two sons, Tom (Julia) Barber of Madison, Indiana and Bill (Deb) Barber of Jeffersonville, Indiana; two daughters, Maude (Thomas Walters) O'Neill of Lexington and Pattie (Larry) Miller of Erlanger, KY; a brother, Colonel Arthur L. Kelly of Bowling Green; two sisters, Libby (Bo) Cline of Chattanooga, Tennessee and Rita Boone of Madison, Indiana; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Rose Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mat and Thomas Barber, Bruno King, Tyler and Simon Carter and Keven Widner.
Visitation will be at St. Rose Catholic Church from 10 a.m. till the time of service on Saturday morning.
Contributions are suggested to Friends of Shawe and Pope John Schools in Madison, Indiana.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Mar. 11, 2020