Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Patricia (Kelly) Barber. View Sign Service Information Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home 221 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3836 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Patricia Kelly Barber age 88, a native of Springfield and formerly of Madison, Indiana, died at 3:50 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Autumn Woods Health Center in New Albany, Indiana.

Born Aug. 12, 1931, in Springfield, she was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Gonzaga and Mary Arthur Cecil Kelly, her husband, Thomas Aaron Barber, Feb. 4, 2011, a grandson, Rob O'Neill, a sister, Mary Jane Barber and two brothers, John W. and Francis Rucker Kelly.

She was a homemaker and a lifelong catholic.

She is survived by two sons, Tom (Julia) Barber of Madison, Indiana and Bill (Deb) Barber of Jeffersonville, Indiana; two daughters, Maude (Thomas Walters) O'Neill of Lexington and Pattie (Larry) Miller of Erlanger, KY; a brother, Colonel Arthur L. Kelly of Bowling Green; two sisters, Libby (Bo) Cline of Chattanooga, Tennessee and Rita Boone of Madison, Indiana; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Rose Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Mat and Thomas Barber, Bruno King, Tyler and Simon Carter and Keven Widner.

Visitation will be at St. Rose Catholic Church from 10 a.m. till the time of service on Saturday morning.

Contributions are suggested to Friends of Shawe and Pope John Schools in Madison, Indiana.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Mary Patricia Kelly Barber age 88, a native of Springfield and formerly of Madison, Indiana, died at 3:50 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Autumn Woods Health Center in New Albany, Indiana.Born Aug. 12, 1931, in Springfield, she was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Gonzaga and Mary Arthur Cecil Kelly, her husband, Thomas Aaron Barber, Feb. 4, 2011, a grandson, Rob O'Neill, a sister, Mary Jane Barber and two brothers, John W. and Francis Rucker Kelly.She was a homemaker and a lifelong catholic.She is survived by two sons, Tom (Julia) Barber of Madison, Indiana and Bill (Deb) Barber of Jeffersonville, Indiana; two daughters, Maude (Thomas Walters) O'Neill of Lexington and Pattie (Larry) Miller of Erlanger, KY; a brother, Colonel Arthur L. Kelly of Bowling Green; two sisters, Libby (Bo) Cline of Chattanooga, Tennessee and Rita Boone of Madison, Indiana; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren also survive.Funeral mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Rose Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Mat and Thomas Barber, Bruno King, Tyler and Simon Carter and Keven Widner.Visitation will be at St. Rose Catholic Church from 10 a.m. till the time of service on Saturday morning.Contributions are suggested to Friends of Shawe and Pope John Schools in Madison, Indiana.Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Published in The Springfield Sun on Mar. 11, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Springfield Sun Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close