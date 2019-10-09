Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Pauline (Young) Graves. View Sign Service Information Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home 221 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3836 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Pauline Young Graves, 87, of Jimtown Road, Springfield, died at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at her residence.



Born July 24, 1932, in Marion County, she was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Artie Mecie Smalley Young; her husband, Edward Earl Graves, Dec. 15, 2012; a daughter, Mary Jeanette Graves; a son, Marvin David Graves; two sisters, Ruby Cowherd and Mary Elizabeth Furman; and a brother, Buck Cocanougher.



She worked as a dietary aide at Medco Center in Springfield for 28 years, was a homemaker and a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.



She is survived by four daughters, Wilma, Rita and Catherine Graves, all of Springfield, and Frances (Sam) Campbell of Springfield; four sons, Eddie (Betty) Graves, John Graves and William "Bebo" Graves, all of Springfield, and James Graves of Beauford, South Carolina; one sister, Frances Lee Fogle of Springfield; 17 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.



Funeral mass was be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. officiating.

Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.



Pallbearers were Ramont, Depree and Tony Churchill; Andre Reardon; Brent Ballew; Kevin Graves; James Dawson; and Shawn Bell.



Honorary pallbearers were Lawrence Lydian, Joe Smalley, Tyson Graves, Nathaniel Keene and Bobby Fogle.



A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Monday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home where friends called from 5 till 8 p.m. Monday and again from 7 a.m. till 9:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.



Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

Mary Pauline Young Graves, 87, of Jimtown Road, Springfield, died at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at her residence.Born July 24, 1932, in Marion County, she was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Artie Mecie Smalley Young; her husband, Edward Earl Graves, Dec. 15, 2012; a daughter, Mary Jeanette Graves; a son, Marvin David Graves; two sisters, Ruby Cowherd and Mary Elizabeth Furman; and a brother, Buck Cocanougher.She worked as a dietary aide at Medco Center in Springfield for 28 years, was a homemaker and a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.She is survived by four daughters, Wilma, Rita and Catherine Graves, all of Springfield, and Frances (Sam) Campbell of Springfield; four sons, Eddie (Betty) Graves, John Graves and William "Bebo" Graves, all of Springfield, and James Graves of Beauford, South Carolina; one sister, Frances Lee Fogle of Springfield; 17 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.Funeral mass was be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. officiating.Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.Pallbearers were Ramont, Depree and Tony Churchill; Andre Reardon; Brent Ballew; Kevin Graves; James Dawson; and Shawn Bell.Honorary pallbearers were Lawrence Lydian, Joe Smalley, Tyson Graves, Nathaniel Keene and Bobby Fogle.A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Monday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home where friends called from 5 till 8 p.m. Monday and again from 7 a.m. till 9:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements. Published in The Springfield Sun on Oct. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Springfield Sun Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close