Mary Pauline Young Graves, 87, of Jimtown Road, Springfield, died at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at her residence.
Born July 24, 1932, in Marion County, she was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Artie Mecie Smalley Young; her husband, Edward Earl Graves, Dec. 15, 2012; a daughter, Mary Jeanette Graves; a son, Marvin David Graves; two sisters, Ruby Cowherd and Mary Elizabeth Furman; and a brother, Buck Cocanougher.
She worked as a dietary aide at Medco Center in Springfield for 28 years, was a homemaker and a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
She is survived by four daughters, Wilma, Rita and Catherine Graves, all of Springfield, and Frances (Sam) Campbell of Springfield; four sons, Eddie (Betty) Graves, John Graves and William "Bebo" Graves, all of Springfield, and James Graves of Beauford, South Carolina; one sister, Frances Lee Fogle of Springfield; 17 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Funeral mass was be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. officiating.
Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Ramont, Depree and Tony Churchill; Andre Reardon; Brent Ballew; Kevin Graves; James Dawson; and Shawn Bell.
Honorary pallbearers were Lawrence Lydian, Joe Smalley, Tyson Graves, Nathaniel Keene and Bobby Fogle.
A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Monday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home where friends called from 5 till 8 p.m. Monday and again from 7 a.m. till 9:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Oct. 9, 2019